Albury councillor wants corporate sector to assist with proposed free distribution of period products

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Albury councillor Jess Kellahan would like to see corporate backing for a plan to distribute to tampons and pads free to those in period poverty.

AN Albury councillor has appealed for corporate support to help with the free distribution of female sanitary goods around the city.

Local News

