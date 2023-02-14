AN Albury councillor has appealed for corporate support to help with the free distribution of female sanitary goods around the city.
Jess Kellahan made her plea as councillors unanimously endorsed a proposal for the funding of a trial program, supplying tampons and pads, to be considered in a draft financial plan for 2023-2027.
Under the plan, machines dispensing menstrual items would be set up at council sites such as public toilets, changing rooms, pools and libraries to aid the needy.
"I want to make a call out to local corporates to understand the need and sometimes I think people are unaware of what's happening in our community and don't know the need, but if they're aware and made aware, they're happy to contribute," Cr Kellahan said.
"It's possible for corporates to sponsor a machine as well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr Kellahan's comments followed councillor Alice Glachan suggesting the council should look at partners to help fund the plan.
Councillor Ashley Edwards, the driver of the proposal, accepted Cr Glachan's idea and part of her motion was altered to reflect it.
She told councillors there was a need for free sanitary goods for those in financial hardship and homeless and although high schools now supplied them for no cost, the city had a role to provide a universal supply.
"It breaks my heart to hear that people in our community are going without," Cr Edwards said.
"These products are just as essential as toilet paper and meeting everyone's hygiene needs is about dignity and public health."
Melbourne Council has been operating a trial since September 2021 with machines indoors at libraries, community centres, baths and public toilets at the town hall.
Up to January this year more than 6700 products had been dispensed, with the trial running until June 30 pending a decision to make it permanent.
The experiment has cost the council $10,000 with no co-funding from the corporate sector or government.
