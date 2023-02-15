Community generosity is helping a Border tradesman get back on his feet after having his trailer and tools stolen this week.
Ethan Foster has been donated some secondhand tools from a retired carpenter and offered a trailer to allow him to continue his work with minimal disruption.
The commercial builder, employed by Tayloring Constructions, has had no updates on the whereabouts of his belongings, valued at around $20,000, stolen from his home at Mayfair Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"It's disappointing, but I think that's just the way it is," he said.
"I've been given a couple of old power tools, but it goes a long way.
"I've struggled a bit this week borrowing everyone else's stuff. I'm a supervisor, so I'm normally by myself or with another apprentice, so options a bit limited.
"My boss has been very supportive. He said he will help me out a little bit to get some more stuff."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Foster said he has had correspondence with police who have identified multiple properties with cameras installed on Mayfair Drive which may assist with the investigation.
"The pizza shop and hairdresser down the road have cameras. I know the lady that owns the hair salon and she checked all the cameras out and there was nothing on hers," he said.
"Police are going to go around and check out the other cameras at the other end of the street.
"It's disappointing that people think they're allowed to do that kind of thing and get away with it.
"I know places like Cash Savers notify police if there's been a theft and they hear about it when tools come in.
"I've been looking on marketplace on Facebook for the tools and nothing has popped up."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.