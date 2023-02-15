The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Commercial carpenter Ethan Foster grateful for donation of power tools after theft of his trailer in Wodonga

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga carpenter Ethan Foster has yet to find out anything further about the whereabouts of his trailer and tools stolen from his Mayfair Drive home on Sunday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser

Community generosity is helping a Border tradesman get back on his feet after having his trailer and tools stolen this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.