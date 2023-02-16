The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Howlong teenager and cancer survivor Ella McMahon going to Japan on Rotary Student Exchange

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Scots School student Ella McMahon, 15, of Howlong, will travel to Japan as part of a Rotary Youth Exchange. Picture by James Wiltshire

WHEN Ella McMahon was having cancer treatment seven years ago, Japanese anime became her constant comfort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.