WHEN Ella McMahon was having cancer treatment seven years ago, Japanese anime became her constant comfort.
The Japanese cartoons dating back to the early 1900s were something to switch off with in between treatments.
"I saw my first anime when I was bored in the hospital," Ella said.
"Then I started watching others; they were in Japanese with English subtitles.
"I thought they were kind of cool and I became obsessed with Japanese culture."
Now 15, Ella will travel to Japan as part of a Rotary Youth Exchange program.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bellbridge Lake Hume, she will fly out of Melbourne on Saturday.
The Scots School Albury Year 10 student looked forward to immersing herself in Japanese culture.
She started learning the language about three years ago.
"I am much better at understanding Japanese than I am at speaking it," she said.
"But living there will help; having a host family who can teach me Japanese while they can work on their English."
Based in the northern city of Nara (population 367,000), 35 kilometres south of Kyoto City, Ella will be hosted by three families throughout the next 11 months.
Her first hosts have three teenaged children but - unlike Ella's family - no pets.
"I'm going to miss my cat Sky but my hosts have said they'll take me to a cat cafe!" Ella said.
Ella said her cancer journey made her grow up fast, meaning she felt more independent earlier.
"I've aged up faster and I want to explore the world at a younger age," she said.
Ella's Howlong-based parents Matt and Kristy McMahon and brother Rory will see her off on Saturday.
Kristy said cancer robbed Ella of a normal childhood.
"She has missed out on a lot but this exchange is her opportunity to finally take control of her life," she said.
"It's the closing of a very difficult chapter and the beginning of a new and exciting adventure for her."
