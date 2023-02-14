YOUR SAY: Throwing money at building industry won't solve housing crisis

We have a shortage of qualified tradespeople and limited supplies of materials. The governments will need to legislate so the low-cost housing is built first as a priority. If they leave it to the developers, those who have money will come first.
The extra money the governments are adding is lifting the price of housing, which cascades down in increased prices and rentals.
The low-income groups need priority at an affordable price.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Well "The Voice" issue is losing my attention in an unending grind. Unfortunately there is still no real detail and only involves politics ... let's worry about that after the vote, they say ... really!!
Don't we already have a huge number of Aboriginal corporations stuffed full of bureaucrats; obviously and blatantly, they aren't living up to their charters. Let get the auditors in to see exactly where the billions are actually being spent? No, can't do that ... that's racist, they'll say.
This voice is a ridiculous concept, all Indigenous people already have a voice just like you and me, it's called a vote.
What voice was listened to when they removed the alcohol bans in the NT and then only to have the decision reversed?
With the South Australian and Victorian governments touting the idea of having their own voice, why bother with a federal one?
This will just be a bunch of highly paid elites hired to give everyone that warm fuzzy feeling without any real accountability or improvement and it's been going on for decades.
It confounds me that there is the idea of a voice for people trying to get special treatment just because they were here first and that's all ... that's not racist by the way, it's a fact. We need to listen to their ideas and concerns and actually help, without politicking, that won't occur with this "Voice".
Get the Auditor General in and sort this out and if each enterprise can't prove their effectiveness ... close them down.
Hopefully the traffic light fault can be fixed so cars and buses are no longer banked quite so far up Eastern Hill.
Some students have been arriving late to school every single day because their school bus has been caught up in the traffic jam.
Not for much longer, with any luck.
