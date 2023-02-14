The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Throwing money at building industry won't solve housing crisis

By Letters to the Editor
February 15 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal and state governments will need to legislate so the low-cost housing is built first as a priority, one reader says. Picture by Shutterstock

Make low-cost housing a priority

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.