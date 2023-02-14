Hannah Azzi will be one the Hume League's youngest A-grade coaches this year.
Entering her eighth season at Murray Magpies, the 20-year-old has agreed to step into the top job at Urana Road Oval with Angela Crosswell as her non-playing assistant coach.
Azzi spoke of her immense pride at taking the role.
"Being one of the youngest on the coaching team, as the senior coach, it can be a bit nerve-wracking, what people are going to think but I'm really excited this year to make a big difference in the club and lead the girls to challenge themselves for the better," Azzi said.
"I've been here since under-14s and I've loved it ever since.
"I've had opportunities to go elsewhere, I've been asked to play at other clubs but to leave Murray Magpies is a thought that's never really crossed my mind.
"I love playing netball here, it's such an amazing club, so family-driven and we have a really good relationship with the footballers.
"We're like one massive family and it's something that's really hard to come by."
The Magpies narrowly missed finals last year, finishing seventh on the A-grade ladder, but Azzi was proud of their efforts and believes there is more to come.
"Last year was very up and down," she said.
"We struggled a lot with the team changing due to injuries and the lack of consistency was hard but the girls still came together and to finish where we did, we did a really good job considering.
"The girls' performance on game day, regardless of what happened, they always gave their best."
Azzi goes into the season with two years' coaching experience behind her, having led the Magpies C-grade side alongside her own playing commitments.
"I got to work with a lot of junior players, girls who were looking at being the the best in their team and being able to develop them and work them in with my girls," Azzi said.
"The girls in C-Res, being a bit older, their experience and knowledge has helped develop me.
"I was planning to coach C-Res again but then I got approached by our co-presidents about the idea of coaching A-grade this year.
"Playing coaches can be controversial but I think if you do it the right way, it can be really effective.
"With 'Ang' by my side and working closely with Jess Black in B-grade, I think we're going to have a really good year."
