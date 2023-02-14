Police believe a violent home invasion at Wodonga on Tuesday morning was a targeted operation carried out by two local men known to the inhabitants.
They said the men broke through the front door of the Garnet Circuit home about 12.30am before a scuffle involving a firearm and a kitchen knife broke out.
Wodonga police Acting Detective Sergeant Sarah Kendall said one of the two men, who are still at large, is believed to be injured with a knife wound.
"We believe that this is a targeted offence, that the parties are known to each other and that's why we believe that the offenders are local," she said.
She said two male occupants of the home were taken to hospital with minor injuries while the third occupant, a woman, was not injured.
The victims have since been released from hospital.
Detective Sergeant Kendall said police were on the scene minutes after one of the house inhabitants called triple zero but the men had escaped the property on foot.
Yesterday detectives were scouring the scene for clues. Despite the ruckus, neighbours on both sides of the scene said they heard nothing.
Retiree Renate Salzke, 65, who has lived in the area since 2014, said she knew the next door tenants as "nice, quiet people".
"I've spoken to them a few times, they are very friendly," she said. "I slept through the whole thing last night, I had no idea there was anything like this happening.
"This is very quiet area, nothing like this has happened before here."
Another neighbour, who was with his wife in a caravan on a front lawn close to the scene, also said they had not heard any commotion.
"If there was a home invasion, it must have been a very quiet one," the man, who declined to be named, said.
"We've got a staffie who normally barks at anything and he didn't bark once.
"I only knew there was something going on early in the morning when I saw four police cars out the front."
Police said shortly after the men broke into the house, a male victim was struck in the head with the firearm before the victim grabbed a kitchen knife and lunged at the offender. "The offender had the firearm wrestled from him by the victim before both offenders fled the scene on foot," a police statement said.
"It's suspected an offender was possibly cut with the knife in his stomach region during the struggle."
A 61-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have appealed to the public for help.
"One male offender was wearing a red bandana face covering, light-coloured top and dark pants," police said.
"The other male offender was wearing a black bandana face covering, black hoodie jumper and black pants."
Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage or who has information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
