Two men behind Wodonga home invasion likely to be locals: police

By Ted Howes
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:50pm
A detective, next to what appears to be a damaged power box, examines evidence at the scene of a home invasion at Garnet Circuit, West Wodonga, and, inset, Acting Detective Sergeant Sarah Kendall. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Police believe a violent home invasion at Wodonga on Tuesday morning was a targeted operation carried out by two local men known to the inhabitants.

