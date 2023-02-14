The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man facing sentence on 3 serious driving charges following release

By Albury Court
February 14 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Mitchell Omozusi

A North Albury man jailed last year for his role in a home invasion now faces sentence on serious driving matters just weeks after his release on parole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.