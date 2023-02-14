A North Albury man jailed last year for his role in a home invasion now faces sentence on serious driving matters just weeks after his release on parole.
Jordan Mitchell Omozusi was handed a minimum stretch behind bars of 15 months when he fronted the District Court in Albury in mid-October.
Omozusi was in custody and did not front Albury Local Court this week when the driving matterbs went before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who will sentence the 28-year-old on Monday.'
His latest spate of offending now has him facing breach proceedings before Judge Sean Grant in the District Court, on the same day as his Local Court sentencing on two second-offence charges of driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.
Police said the Wodonga Magistrate's Court disqualified Omozusi - a Victorian licence holder - on August 20, 2020. The ban is in place until August, 2024.
But on December 20 at 11.50am - a month after his release on parole - Omozusi was seen driving a Holden Barina, with NSW registration, north on Mate Street, North Albury.
Omozusi went through Lavington's Five Ways intersection, then turned into Kaylock Road. CCTV cameras last captured him driving along Kotthoff Street.
Police were in Ryan Road, North Albury, two days later about 10.20am when they saw a Ford Ranger come out of Monkhorst Place.
Moments later Omozusi pulled out and drove behind the utility at about 30km/h.
Police attempted to catch up with Omozusi as he travelled north along Burrows Road, but he suddenly accelerated.
Omozusi's car crossed to the wrong side of the road and erratically overtook several vehicles at an estimated speed of 90km/h in what was a 60km/h zone.
Police decided not to pursue Omozusi because the "moderate" level of traffic made this too dangerous.
One of the disqualified driving charges related to his arrest in North Albury on December 31 at 8.10pm.
This time, Omozusi was at the wheel of the Ford Ranger.
Police pulled him over after they saw a "large amount of movement" inside as the ute headed along Sylvania Avenue.
"He stated he was driving because the other passengers had been drinking," said police, who noticed that a woman and man in the ute appeared to be "well-affected by drugs".
Omozusi gave a positive oral fluid test result to methamphetamine.
