Corowa-Rutherglen's Kaelan Bradtke signed by Richmond AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen's Kaelan Bradtke has just been signed by AFL outfit Richmond.
The 21-year-old started training with the Tigers in early December, battling delisted Geelong player Quinton Narkle for the final spot on the list.
The club confirmed Bradtke's signing on Tuesday afternoon.
The tall forward-ruckman kicked 39 goals for the Roos last season, represented the Ovens and Murray against Goulburn Valley and also played two games for the Sydney Swans in the VFL.
The news could not have come at a better time for the proud Roos, who will go into recess this year after an exodus of players over the past six months.
