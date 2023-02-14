Wodonga TAFE will house a new complex to help reduce homelessness among the city's 16 to 24 year-olds.
The Education First Youth Foyer will be built at the McKoy Street campus with a mid-2025 date set for its opening.
It's a collaboration among TAFE, the Victorian government, BeyondHousing and Junction Support Services.
The government-funded centre will be home to 40 at risk or disadvantaged young people who commit to training and study in exchange for subsidised accommodation and support for up to two years.
BeyondHousing and Junction will be joint managers of the youth foyer.
Beyond's chief executive Celia Adams said the multi-million dollar hub would have a "significant impact on the lives of homeless, at risk and disadvantaged young people in this region".
"Wodonga needs a foyer and we're delighted at the Victorian Government's investment and the opportunity to work with our partners," Ms Adams said.
