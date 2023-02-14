The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New centre for 16 to 24 year-olds to be built at Border TAFE to address homelessness impact

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the youth foyer planned for Wodonga's TAFE campus.

Wodonga TAFE will house a new complex to help reduce homelessness among the city's 16 to 24 year-olds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.