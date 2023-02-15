The Border Mail
Adam Landers told victim he would knock her out if she didn't quieten her three-year-old child

By Wodonga Court
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
Toddler was acting like a toddler, but no such excuse for grown man's tantrum

A Rutherglen man reacted in a disgraceful manner when he became upset about a three-year-old who was "acting like a three-year-old".

