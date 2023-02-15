Toddler was acting like a toddler, but no such excuse for grown man's tantrum

A Rutherglen man reacted in a disgraceful manner when he became upset about a three-year-old who was "acting like a three-year-old".
Adam Landers, 35, threw an ashtray at the mother of the toddler, which came after he had warned her he would "knock her the f--k out" if she didn't quieten the child.
The incident happened at a home in Rutherglen, where the mother had been staying for the previous nine months, along with her two children - the three-year-old and a teenager.
On the night of July 17 last year, Landers and his partner were staying on a mattress in the lounge room of the Rutherglen property.
IN OTHER NEWS
The incident which sparked Landers aggressive behaviour, described by Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn as "disgraceful", happened about 1.15am on July 18.
Landers had shouted at the woman to quieten the child and when she called him an idiot, he threw a glass ashtray at her. He then swung his fist at her, hitting her on the right side of the face and knocking her to the ground.
According to the police summary in Wodonga court on Tuesday, the victim could hear Landers laughing while she was on the ground.
In the summary put to the court, Landers kicked her in the back while she was down, though his defence solicitor said he denied that part of the police case. Landers also maintained the victim had thrown a cup at him, instigating the incident, and suggested that she had "goaded him".
"What part of lying on the ground being kicked is goading?" Mr Dunn asked. "He has become somewhat aggrieved when a child was doing what children do ... and was somewhat disruptive ... he laughed, and kicked her three times, according to the prosecution summary.
"This is disgraceful behaviour, from some self-entitled, all about me (person) having no regard to the fact that children are present let alone the consequences to the victim who has ended up in hospital."
Mr Dunn said he had no option but to imprison Landers over the assault, sentencing him to 14 days in jail.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.