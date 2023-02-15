A Howlong man who twice inflicted savage attacks on his now ex-partner of two decades has been told jail is the only suitable punishment for such violence.
Steven John Mustchin squeezed the victim around the throat and, at one point, smothered her with a pillow, which forced her to turn her head to breath.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin jailed Mustchin for 21 months.
But because "on balance" he appeared "remorseful" about offending that "appears to be completely out-of-character" she ordered this be served in the community as an intensive corrections order.
Mustchin, 44, pleaded guilty and was given 14 months' jail for choking a person without consent, nine for intimidation and 12 and 13 months respectively on two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said there "simply is no excuse".
"He is extremely remorseful and regretful for his actions," she said.
"It's serious offending, it's certainly high-level offending of this type."
But Ms Medcraft said it was not keeping with his character, something reinforced in her professional dealings with him as a client.
The court was told that Mustchin, who worked in a managerial role with a company at Corowa, and the victim had been in a relationship for about 20 years.
The dispute continued for several hours, then she went to their bedroom.
He followed and they kept arguing - until 1am, when she lay down.
Mustchin straddled her to stop her moving, grabbed her around the throat with both hands and squeezed, causing pain.
As this happened, Mustchin warned: "You won't tell anyone first, I'll kill you first."
After his arrest, on December 15, Mustchin claimed this was in response to his belief the victim was passing on details about their relationship issues to his employer.
Police said the woman was distressed by the look on Mustchin's face as he threatened and so "believed he may follow through with his words".
She grabbed at him to try to break free, but his size meant she couldn't and the attack left her bruised under her jaw.
On getting out from under him the woman stood up but was grabbed on the arms - causing bruising - by Mustchin, who yelled: "You've got to stop talking, just stop talking."
He committed a similar assault on December 13 about 5am.
Ms McLaughlin said the victim was entitled to feel safe at home with a man she should have been able to trust, especially as the father of their children.
Mustchin must also complete 180 hours of community work.
