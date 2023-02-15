The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Howlong man will get to serve sentence in the community after court finds 'remorse'

By Nigel McNay
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven John Mustchin

A Howlong man who twice inflicted savage attacks on his now ex-partner of two decades has been told jail is the only suitable punishment for such violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.