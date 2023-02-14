A magistrate rebuked an East Albury butcher on Tuesday for the disrespect he showed to the court after yet again pleading guilty over domestic violence.
Darcy McFarland has repeatedly contravened an apprehended violence order put in place by Albury Local Court for the protection of his ex-partner.
"You have been before the court on three prior occasions for breaches of this AVO," magistrate Sally McLaughlin told the 25-year-old.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was at this point that Ms McLaughlin drew sharp attention, in a firm voice, to what she considered to be McFarland's unacceptable behaviour.
"I would appreciate it if you don't make facial comments in court in relation to your matter," she told McFarland, who pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Glenn Moody, to the prior offence charge of contravening an AVO.
Just moments earlier, Ms McLaughlin pointed out how this was "now the fourth breach of an order in a short period of time".
The court was told on Tuesday that McFarland had been in a relationship with the victim "for several years".
They had a son, now aged 15 months' old. The court granted the order on September 27.
Police said a case worker with Mission Australia visited the woman's home in Springdale Heights on January 19 between 1pm and 2pm.
On approaching the house she saw the flywire screen door was closed but the main door open.
The woman, police said, then heard a man say in a raised voice: "I'm so f---ing sick of this s---."
McFarland answered her knock on the door, turning around to say to his ex-partner: "It's for you."
When she then came to the door, she told her the man was "Darcy".
The case worker was aware an apprehended violence order was in place, so left soon afterwards then reported the matter to police.
They attended the home but McFarland had already left. He was arrested two days later, though denied visiting the woman's home.
McFarland will be sentenced next Tuesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.