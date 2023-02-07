Flowers and Valentine's Day go hand in hand.
Osbornes Flat florist Noble Flowers was brimming with customers at its mobile setup on Beechworth Road in Wodonga on Tuesday for the annual celebration of love.
However, co-owner Phaedra Rodriguez said the majority weren't keen to spend as much as they perhaps had in previous years.
"We were constant all day and sold out. The only difference to last year was people were buying smaller, just because of how the economy is going," she said.
"The spend per person was a bit less, but we had probably double the amount of customers, so it didn't really affect us too much.
"We kind of expected that to happen and planned for it. I had already done lots of smaller bunches and I broke down some bigger bunches to make smaller ones and they sold straight away."
Mrs Rodriguez said native flowers were popular among most buyers.
"A lot just want flowers, so we only get a few specific requests for roses," she said.
"Valentine's Day seems to be very last minute. It's a bit tricky because we order flowers as well using our own.
"It's a bit of guesswork and you just have to hope you've got enough. I think we gauged it pretty well."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
