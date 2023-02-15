YOUR SAY: Politicians, stop sending aid to prolong Ukrainian war

If the world champion heavyweight boxer is attacked by three trained heavyweight boxers, the champion will lose.
The weight of numbers makes this a mathematical certainty.
It doesn't matter whether or not Russia should have invaded Ukraine or whether we believe that Ukraine should win.
No amount of lies or concealment of the truth by craven politicians or lickspittle journalists will alter the outcome.
Every day the war continues means further genocide and destruction in Ukraine.
Sanctions of the war have already damaged the economies of Britain and Europe and caused inflation in all western nations.
The saving grace is that Russia's victory will probably put an end to NATO whose only purpose is to attack Russia.
The days of America bombing foreign countries at will and plundering their resources is fast coming to an end.
As ethical human beings, we have a duty to demand that our politicians cease sending aid to prolong the Ukrainian war.
If we do nothing, we become a party to the present criminality.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Kath Davies is very much against it.
Her cars are modes of transport that use the same road ways as every other vehicle, be it electric/hybrid or petrol/diesel.
The Melbourne engineering consultant bought her first electric car in 2012 and a plug in hybrid in 2017, with "climate impact a guiding factor".
Surely an engineer might know the terrible environmental impact electric car batteries have and will have on the world. Massive open cut mines. The chemical processing of the minerals, which become highly toxic.
The electricity needed is made using coal fired power stations (surprise).
The majority of charge stations are fed by coal fired power stations.
Hybrids still need petrol, like coal, a carbon-based fuel, taken from a carbon-based planet.
Good luck in court.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.