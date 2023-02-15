The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Politicians, stop sending aid to prolong Ukrainian war

By Letters to the Editor
February 16 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russia cannot fail to win the war in Ukraine, one reader says.

It's our duty to demand war's end

If the world champion heavyweight boxer is attacked by three trained heavyweight boxers, the champion will lose.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.