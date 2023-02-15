A man caught on camera is being sought by police investigating a break-in at an Albury cafe.
Murray River Police District said a significant amount of property was stolen from the central business district cafe.
The incident occurred about 2.15am on Sunday, January 29, with police wanting to speak to the man in photographs now released.
"The male is of Caucasian appearance and appears to have a tattoo on his right bicep," police said.
Anyone able to help identify the male is asked to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Quote event number E91280748.
