Do you know this man? Police appeal for help over Albury cafe break-in

By Police News
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
Police have released photographs of the man officers wish to speak to as part of their investigations. Picture supplied

A man caught on camera is being sought by police investigating a break-in at an Albury cafe.

