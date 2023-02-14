The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police thank community for support to find wanted people

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Wayne Payne. Picture by NSW Police

Albury and Deniliquin police have released photos and details of people being sought on Wednesday, February 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.