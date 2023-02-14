Albury and Deniliquin police have released photos and details of people being sought on Wednesday, February 15.
Murray River Police District also thanked community members for their support in providing information to officers.
"All these pieces of the puzzle assist us in putting these offenders in front of the court," police said on social media.
John Wayne Payne, 28, is wanted on one outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the Albury, Howlong and Orange areas.
Albury-Wodonga's Stacey PENDERGAST, 34, is sought over two outstanding warrants.
Known around the Albury, Wodonga, Nyngan and Dubbo areas, Curtis Williams, 30, is wanted on one outstanding warrant.
Officers are seeking Deniliquin man Ben Henderson, 42, over one outstanding warrant.
Police have reminded people they can remain anonymous if wished by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Otherwise feel free to call any of our police stations," Murray River Police District said.
"Our main numbers are Albury (02) 6023 9299 and Deniliquin (03) 5881 9299."
