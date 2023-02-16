Keeping pianos in top condition for quality sound Advertising Feature

Murray Conservatorium teacher Ryan Kandamby with Touchstone Pianos director, Mark Bolsius at the handover of the most recent acquisition for the Conservatorium: one of two new Kawai K-500 uprights for use in the teaching studios. Picture supplied

Having access to a well-maintained and good-quality instrument is just as important as it is for the learner according to Touchstone Pianos director Mark Bolsius. Touchstone Pianos Wangaratta has been supplying and servicing Kawai pianos to the Murray Conservatorium in Albury for the past eight years, including the Kawai Grand Piano that was purchased by the Ruth Whyte Memorial Bequest in 2015.

"The importance of a well-maintained, good quality instrument is not confined to learning institutions; all musicians, particularly students, need to have a piano that is better than they are," Mr Bolsius said.



"This allows a progression and improvement on the student's musical path. The instrument in your home must be able to grow with your abilities; enhancing the playing experience and enjoyment of the music you are able to produce."



"I've seen too many young learners toss in their playing, usually due to the old and tired instrument they were practising on at home.



The instrument in your home must be able to grow with your abilities - Mark Bolsius

"Students will be encouraged and motivated to learn when the instrument they are practising on responds beautifully. Learning should be fun, not frustrating and so should the practice and playing you do at home."

Murray Conservatorium CEO Jenny O'Hara echoed his sentiment.

"It is so sad to watch promising students unnecessarily give up on lessons - it is critical parents support a student's commitment by ensuring they have the right instrument to practise on," she said.

There are many cheap, and even free opportunities to acquire a piano - most of these won't suit the players they are destined for.

Touchstone Pianos is frequently called on to assess the qualities of an instrument ensuring it matches a musician's specific needs and skillset - both now, and in the future.Whether this is in store, or checking out a piano that has become available on second-hand market.



"Most people don't realise that most pianos have a lifespan of 60 to 80 years - some last longer, but they don't get better with age. No one wants to be the one to throw out a piano that is not able to be serviced anymore - so they get passed on," Mr Bolsius said.



An alternative is a digital piano. While these may not have the subtlety of a real piano, they are a better option than a poor-quality acoustic piano.