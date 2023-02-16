Having access to a well-maintained and good-quality instrument is just as important as it is for the learner according to Touchstone Pianos director Mark Bolsius. Touchstone Pianos Wangaratta has been supplying and servicing Kawai pianos to the Murray Conservatorium in Albury for the past eight years, including the Kawai Grand Piano that was purchased by the Ruth Whyte Memorial Bequest in 2015.
"The importance of a well-maintained, good quality instrument is not confined to learning institutions; all musicians, particularly students, need to have a piano that is better than they are," Mr Bolsius said.
"This allows a progression and improvement on the student's musical path. The instrument in your home must be able to grow with your abilities; enhancing the playing experience and enjoyment of the music you are able to produce."
"I've seen too many young learners toss in their playing, usually due to the old and tired instrument they were practising on at home.
"Students will be encouraged and motivated to learn when the instrument they are practising on responds beautifully. Learning should be fun, not frustrating and so should the practice and playing you do at home."
Murray Conservatorium CEO Jenny O'Hara echoed his sentiment.
"It is so sad to watch promising students unnecessarily give up on lessons - it is critical parents support a student's commitment by ensuring they have the right instrument to practise on," she said.
There are many cheap, and even free opportunities to acquire a piano - most of these won't suit the players they are destined for.
Touchstone Pianos is frequently called on to assess the qualities of an instrument ensuring it matches a musician's specific needs and skillset - both now, and in the future.Whether this is in store, or checking out a piano that has become available on second-hand market.
"Most people don't realise that most pianos have a lifespan of 60 to 80 years - some last longer, but they don't get better with age. No one wants to be the one to throw out a piano that is not able to be serviced anymore - so they get passed on," Mr Bolsius said.
An alternative is a digital piano. While these may not have the subtlety of a real piano, they are a better option than a poor-quality acoustic piano.
Even Murray Conservatorium uses high-end digital pianos in place of acoustics in some settings.
Whether playing for fun or more seriously, learning to play music with a quality instrument and tutor is one of the best ways you can invest in your musical future.
A music tutor is equipped with the basics to establish good technique right from the start.
They can help with development and expertise, and can accelerate your learning process to save you struggling on your own.
Learning from a professional is both a personalised and bespoke experience. They often have valuable connections and good advice for instrument choice.
Both Aaron Moffatt and his father Tom attend regular guitar lessons with the same tutor.
Aaron, who has been playing the guitar for five years, started out with a low budget acoustic guitar.
Within a year, he'd invested in a quality mid-range acoustic as well as a new electric guitar which he said has helped improve sound quality and is "so much nicer to play".
"The first thing my tutor said when I turned up at class with my new guitar is "first, you'll need to change those strings" and what a huge difference that made.
"I've been using that brand of strings ever since. It goes to show that quality is important in even the smallest things when it comes to your instrument," Aaron said.
Investing in a quality instrument and tutor gives the learner drive and motivation to keep going.
"There is a level of expectation you put on yourself," Aaron said.
"My tutor puts a lot of investment into my playing. He goes above and beyond and so I feel I should too."
The music studio Aaron and Tom visit has a professional sound room and equipment they can access.
There is also the option of teaming up with other student musicians or even creating a band.
Finally, quality tutoring can keep the learner accountable.
"It's easy to slack off your music practice, but if you know you have a lesson coming up, you are more motivated to play."
Aaron's advice is to do your homework and research music tutors in your area.
It's also important to get advice on the ideal quality instrument and to always "try before you buy."