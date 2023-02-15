The Border Mail
Border Bullets name squad for Regional Bash games against Wagga Sloggers and ACT Aces

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 8:00pm
Tendai Chisoro, Matt Condon, Dave Tassell and John Oswell are in the Border Bullets squad.

Matt Condon has been named in a power-packed Border Bullets squad ahead of next weekend's Regional Bash double-header against Wagga Sloggers and ACT Aces.

