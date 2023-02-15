Matt Condon has been named in a power-packed Border Bullets squad ahead of next weekend's Regional Bash double-header against Wagga Sloggers and ACT Aces.
The North Albury coach and captain is joined by Hopper team-mates Brendan Simmons, Ben Fulford and Callum Langlands, although Ash Borella is ruled out by a hamstring injury.
Seven of the players who starred in Sunday's CAW provincial T20 grand final have made the cut, including Zimbabwean all-rounder Tendai Chisoro and English brothers John and Matthew Oswell.
Chisoro's fellow St Patrick's spinner Max Heriot has been called up at the age of 16 as one of four under-23 players.
The squad is dominated by players from the top three sides on the provincial ladder, with the Lavington trio of Ryan Brown, Dave Tassell and Chris Galvin providing huge experience.
Nine of the league's 11 clubs are represented, with Sam Stephens the other member of Tallangatta's victorious grand final side to be named.
Shoaib Shaikh, who played for the Bullets last season, is unavailable.
The Bullets, who trained at the regional high performance hub in Wodonga on Wednesday evening, face Wagga (9.30am) and ACT (1.30pm) in Griffith next Sunday, February 26 with the pool winners progressing to finals day at North Sydney Oval.
Rain forced the Bullets' round one clash against South West Steamers, which was due to be played at East Albury's Alexandra Park in October, to be abandoned.
SQUAD: Liam Scammell (captain), Tendai Chisoro, Matt Crawshaw, Luke Evans, Max Heriot (St Patrick's), Matt Condon, Brendan Simmons, Ben Fulford, Callum Langlands (North Albury), Chris Galvin, Ryan Brown, Dave Tassell (Lavington), John Oswell, Sam Stephens, Matthew Oswell (Tallangatta), Jarryd Hatton, Luke Backhouse (Corowa), Nick Green (Belvoir), Miles Hemann-Petersen (East Albury), BJ Garvey (Wodonga), Eben Botha (New City).
