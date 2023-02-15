The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury Sportsground to host Ovens and Murray against Goulburn Valley

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ovens and Murray ruck Isaac Muller starred in the 55-point win over Goulburn Valley at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve last year.

Representative football and netball is headed back to the heart of Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.