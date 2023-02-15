Representative football and netball is headed back to the heart of Albury.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League announced yesterday that Albury Sportsground won the hosting rights over a number of other venues for the clash against fierce rivals Goulburn Valley on Saturday, May 20.
The regular season has a bye as the league looks to win over the 'shopping-lunch' crowd in the city's CBD for the first time since 2015.
It's also the first time the O and M has hosted the interleague clash since belting Western Region at Yarrawonga's JC Lowe Oval in 2018.
"We are confident all parameters are in place for a great spectacle, with the level of talent that will be on display in both football and netball not seen in our region for many years," O and M chairperson David Sinclair said.
Representative football and netball returned last year after a COVID break.
The O and M won three of the four grades.
Senior coach Damian Sexton and under 18s mentor Tom McGrath have been reappointed, while netball's leaders are yet to be finalised.
