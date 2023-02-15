INTERNATIONAL songstress Wendy Rule will offer an otherwordly musical journey on the Border next month.
Rule will perform at The Cube, Wodonga, on Saturday, March 18.
Unbound by the confines of mainstream music, Rule will perform with the Murray River Fine Music Ensemble comprising Helena Kernaghan (piano), Melbourne based musician Naomi Wileman (cello), Amanda Giblin (backing vocals and percussion) and Grace Kernaghan (bass).
The performance is part of the Murray River Fine Music 2023 Concert Series in collaboration with The Cube.
Since the release of her first album, Zero, in 1996, Rule has carved her own path, combining elements of gothic, folk, world, ambient and cabaret music, and crossing over into Pagan and New Age categories with her many mythological, esoteric and ritual references.
Rule has toured extensively since her first album's release, starting in Australia, then branching out with her first international tour in 2001.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now living in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Rule has gained a loyal following in Australia, the US, Europe and Britain.
Murray River Fine Music chief executive Helena Kernaghan said having such an internationally renowned musician perform on the Border was an exciting coup.
"Wendy blurs the lines between music, theatre and ritual, weaving dark-ambient mystical songs of magic and mythology," she said.
"She has an extraordinary voice described by critics as one that purrs and soars combined with heartfelt lyrics, which takes the audience on a journey of depth and passion."
Rule worked with the energies of nature in an intuitive and improvised way.
"I tend not to follow any particular rules but rather draw on many different sources to aid me in my ongoing pursuit of deep spiritual connection with nature," she said.
"For me magic is a daily practice, rather than something reserved for the Full Moon or seasonal Sabbats."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.