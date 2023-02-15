The Border Mail
Gothic songstress Wendy Rule will perform at The Cube Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 16 2023 - 10:00am
Songstress Wendy Rule will take the audience on a dark, sensual journey when she performs in Wodonga on March 18 with the Murray River Fine Music Ensemble.

INTERNATIONAL songstress Wendy Rule will offer an otherwordly musical journey on the Border next month.

