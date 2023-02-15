A long-running rural fencing producer is expanding its operation on the Border with the addition of a new distribution centre.
Whites Group, owner of the former Frauenfelder Gates site on Boronia Street in North Albury, will be able to supply directly to customers in the region with a seventh centre in its distribution network open on the Border.
Chief executive Michael Kelly said it was the result of around $5 million in investment for the Albury factory.
"We're so excited to officially launch and extend our footprint in Albury," he said.
"We've been building next door and it's been a process of a few years trying to get the other warehouse up and it's all coming together.
"At the moment, pretty much everything here goes to warehouses in Melbourne and Sydney and then goes out to customers.
"It should mean that we'll be able to distribute straight here or to Wagga and around the local area. That will really cut down on truck movements and be quicker and easier for everyone."
A nod to the Border region has been reflected in the Murray branding of mesh and wire products and a wide range of Australian-made gates, which this week reached its first anniversary.
"It celebrates being in Albury and from Albury, so hopefully we can get that message out to rural Australia because I think it's a great brand," he said.
"We've changed the branding to really try and emphasise Murray, which is the Murray River.
"A lot of people don't realise we're made in Australia and we're the only fencing company that makes fences in regional Australia. That's a bit of a point of difference."
Albury mayor Kylie King also shared her excitement about the expansion of the factory and thanked Whites Group for its investment in the Border city.
"It's been great to learn all about your Australian family-owned business and this manufacturing site, which has such a strong heritage and links back to Albury itself," she said.
"Continuing to invest in jobs and opportunities, to put Albury on the map - it's a wonderful thing. The Born in Albury logo makes me just that little bit more proud."
Mr Kelly said the expansion would create at least five more positions for the Albury factory, which produces up to 450 tonnes of wire per month.
The plant boasts a sustainable energy source, operating on 200 kilowatts of solar power to deliver 75 per cent of its daily requirements.
"Having Aussie manufacturing getting bigger and better is in everyone's interest," Mr Kelly said.
Aunty Ruth Davys delivered the Welcome to Country and acknowledged the 15th anniversary of National Apology Day as part of the opening.
Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
