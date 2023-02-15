The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Whites Group announces opening of new distribution centre in expansion of Albury fencing operation

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 16 2023 - 10:32am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whites Group chief executive Michael Kelly catches up with welder Coenan Murray on the Border for the opening of a new distribution centre for the Albury rural fencing factory this week. Picture by Mark Jesser

A long-running rural fencing producer is expanding its operation on the Border with the addition of a new distribution centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.