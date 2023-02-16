If you haven't signed up yet, there's still time to join City2City RunWalk. You have until noon on Saturday to jump online and register. Then head straight to QEII Square, Dean Street, to pick up a bib before 2pm. Registration fees will be donated to Albury Wodonga Health to buy an extra Meytec Teledoc machine, which will provide the Wodonga Emergency Department access to the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine Program. Go to the website and register now, city2city.org.au