RUN UP
City2City RunWalk, QEII Square, Albury, Sunday, February 19, 7.45am (15km fun run), 8am (10km fun run), 8.20am (7.5km fun run) and 8.25am (walk and talk)
If you haven't signed up yet, there's still time to join City2City RunWalk. You have until noon on Saturday to jump online and register. Then head straight to QEII Square, Dean Street, to pick up a bib before 2pm. Registration fees will be donated to Albury Wodonga Health to buy an extra Meytec Teledoc machine, which will provide the Wodonga Emergency Department access to the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine Program. Go to the website and register now, city2city.org.au
RIDE UP
The inaugural Ride For Kids will raise money for Riverina charity Country Hope, which supports children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Motorcycle riders will join a mystery tour starting and ending at Howlong Football Club. Bikers should meet at Lowe Square, Hawkins Street, Howlong at 9am for a 10am start. They return by 12.30pm for lunch. The $25 entry includes the ride, lunch and a stubby holder.
LISTEN UP
The Soul Movers featuring Murray Cook, Beer Deluxe Albury, Saturday, February 18, 7pm; The Smith Street Band, SS&A Albury, Saturday, February 18, 7pm
The Soul Movers - featuring the one and only Murray Cook from The Wiggles (the original Red Wiggle) - are coming to town. Catch them ripping up the Beer Garden stage on Saturday from 7pm. The Smith Street Band's Life After Football 2023 Tour is coming to SS&A Albury. It's their sixth album.
PICKLE UP
Almar Organics Pickling Workshop, Almar Farm, 151 Bretton Road, Splitters Creek, Sunday, February 19, 9am to 11.30am
Almar Organics is teaming up with nutritionist Anna Fogarty on a pickling workshop. Make basil pesto, bread and butter pickles, zucchini and squash relish and lacto fermented rhubarb jam. Bookings: eventbrite.com.
SIP UP
Sunday Session at Backwoods Distilling Co, 6 Turntable Lane, Yackandandah, Sunday, February 19, noon to 4pm
Celebrate Backwoods Distillery Co door's second birthday with live tunes, pizza and cocktails. Music by Little Wise and pizza by Woodfire Desire. Bookings are essential for inside seats. Outside seating and perching spots will be available for walk-ins.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 18, 8am to noon
What's cooking this weekend? Stock up on all your fruit and vegetables, herbs, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, coffee beans, pasture-raised meat, free-range eggs, small goods, smoked meats and preserves.
