Players travelled for more than four hours to contest a major bowls event in Albury on Wednesday.
The Commercial Club staged Riverina District Women's Bowling Association's Towning Shield.
The event started in 1970.
"It's a big event, there's only been three years in that time where it hasn't been played, 2020 and 2021 with COVID and I believe the other year was flooded in Griffith," RDWBA head of match Sue Thurley said.
Sixty-four players contested the tournament, with players from the Southern Slopes, Riverina and South Western District, plus a composite team made up of players from those three districts.
Albury-based players from the home club, North Albury and Lavington, plus surrounding area players, such as Henty and Walla, represented Riverina, while South Western comprises the Cootamundra-Harden region, while Southern Slopes takes in a number of areas, including West Wyalong and Condobolin.
Riverina won the event.
