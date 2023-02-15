The Border Mail

Albury hosts Towning Shield in Riverina District Women's Bowling

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 12:19pm
Lavington's Liz James represented the district. Picture by Mark Jesser

Players travelled for more than four hours to contest a major bowls event in Albury on Wednesday.

