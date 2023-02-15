The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

TAFEs to build dorm-style housing on campus for growing number of students at risk

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Paterson from Wodonga TAFE, Charlie Bird from BeyondHousing and Megan Hanley from Junction Support Services by the youth foyer build site in Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser.

There are hopes building supported housing on or near TAFE campuses will help to address the growing rate and risk of homelessness for young people in the North East, specialist services say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.