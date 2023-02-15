There are hopes building supported housing on or near TAFE campuses will help to address the growing rate and risk of homelessness for young people in the North East, specialist services say.
Multi-million-dollar Education First Youth Foyers will be built at GOTAFE locations in Wodonga, Wangaratta and eight other cities in an effort to break the cycle of homelessness for young people.
"There are 29 young people on our youth support wait list," Junction Support Services chief executive Megan Hanley said.
"We also have 48 young people who are getting case management at this moment. That would fill the beds immediately.
"There are 450 young people who are early school leavers because they do not have safe or stable accommodation.
"It will be such an important resource for the young people of Wodonga."
Last year young people presenting alone became the fourth largest client group for Junction Support Services, with one in four people experiencing homelessness in Wodonga found to be a young person aged between 12 and 24.
Both government-funded centres will house up to 40 at risk or disadvantaged young people who commit to training and study in exchange for subsidised accommodation.
Wodonga TAFE chief executive Phil Paterson said the youth foyer would provide medium-term stability and options so that young people in the region could focus on their studies.
"This could be servicing up into the alpine areas, Corryong, Myrtleford, Beechworth and Bright," Mr Paterson said.
"We can help young people achieve their personal and career aspirations, breaking down the barriers to successful futures."
Following a model tested over five years in Shepparton, residents of the youth foyers will have access to 24-hour wraparound services and onsite support for a duration up to two years.
