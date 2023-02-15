A Border florist says Valentine's Day is closing in Mothers' Day to become its highest-selling day of the year.
Wodonga-based florist Thistle and Fern said staff had been run off their feet since Tuesday, which was a welcome change after losing a year of trade to last-minute pandemic restrictions.
"We doubled our sales this year from last year, so it was definitely our busiest yet," Thistle and Fern owner and florist Carla Gillman said.
Ms Gillman said many of her customers were seeking alternatives to the Valentine-standard red rose, both for uniqueness and sustainability reasons.
The single-day crush of Valentine's Day puts extreme supply pressure on the flower-growing industry, with many florists leaning heavily on imported roses to meet demand.
With an increasing number of customers wanting to splash on an original or more environmentally sustainable token of affection, Ms Gillman said Thistle and Fern were selling fewer long-stem red roses each year and customers requests for them were also in decline.
"That is traditionally the flower of choice; however, we don't get as many of those roses in," Ms Gillman said.
"We make sure that we don't use any imported red roses."
"It has all been about big statement bunches," Mrs Delcour said. "Natives in general have been a big hit."
Ms Gillman said environmental sustainability and buying local were important to her customers, which could be harder to come by on major holidays.
"It is mind boggling to think that you're putting a rose in [a bouquet] in North East Victoria that has actually come from Ecuador," Ms Gillman said. "I make sure that it's grown in Australia or locally grown. Around here we are getting lots more flower farmers so we can get lots of locally grown.
"A lot of people don't realise how much flowers in flower shops are imported from overseas."
Mrs Delcour said she believed the isolation of the COVID pandemic had caused a renaissance of people gifting flowers as a token of affection, including romantic gestures, which is what had led to Thistle and Fern doubling its sales from the previous year.
"After COVID I think people are really conscious now of the effect that flowers make at the time. It makes people feel good and it is a beautiful gesture," Mrs Delcour said.
"Everyone feels like those moments are more important."
