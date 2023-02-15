Major upgrades to Tallangatta's sewer plant will make it cheaper and easier to run for a growing population.
North East Water has spent more than $3 million on the conversion of the plant from a mechanical operation to a lagoon-based process.
Senior project engineer Miguel De Oliveira said the lagoon approach was a low-cost way to treat sewage and used less energy.
"Not only does it dramatically reduce carbon emissions produced in powering the plant, but it also decreases the risk of odour escaping from the facility", he said.
"The town's original plant was built in the 1950s and this upgrade will cater for 40-plus years of future population growth.
"Capacity is currently around 115 million litres of treated sewage a year, however the upgrade now allows for around 190 million litres annually.
"The modernisation also makes it safer for our staff by reducing the amount of manual handling that was previously needed at the plant.
"Projects like this can span many years in the planning, design and construction process, and it's really exciting to see it come together with great outcomes for the community and environment."
Mr De Oliveira said while the upgrade would allow for increased volumes of wastewater, developers would be expected to pay for any additional work required as part of providing, maintaining and extending infrastructure for future customers.
The project is part of a $286-million investment budgeted by North East Water for new and upgraded infrastructure from 2018 through to 2025.
