The Riverina has a new destination for all your scenic-boozing needs as a new cellar door opens in the region.
Artisan gin start-up, Riverina Gin has set up shop at Borambola wines, bringing Wagga a new tourist taste-destination, its owner said.
"We want to be one of those top destinations that people decide to come and visit when they come to Wagga and surrounds," said owner Jake Eaglesham.
"They can come and do a great wine tasting with Borambola wines and then sit with us in the lawn and enjoy a few nice cocktails in the sun. So, that's really what we're aiming for."
Husband and wife team Tess and Jake Eaglesham started their company in the early chaos of the pandemic in 2020.
They moved into a purpose built space at Borambola in May of last year and spent the next nine months expanding their distilling operation and preparing to move into the hospitality space.
The cellar door opened at the start of this month with a hen's party and a gathering of their Gin Club members and after three years focusing on distilling the gin, the move to behind the bar was a shock to the system, Mr Eaglesham said.
"I've always thought you can plan until the cows come home but you've got to at some point, just jump in and and roll with the punches," he said with a laugh.
"That's what we decided to do. So it's worked for us in the past, it's probably not the best technique for a lot of people, but it's worked for us."
The distillery will be open Saturday afternoons where the duo will serve up a range of gin-based cocktails, featuring the classics and a few signature blends.
As the year goes on the pair hope to open Thursday to Monday and expand their product line.
"It's just a beautiful spot to come and enjoy a gin you know, it's a really friendly atmosphere," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
