Next time Jonathon Adam Coleman drives, his destination will be a prison cell

A West Albury man described as having an "appalling" record of driving without a licence has been given a final chance to stay out of jail.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Jonathon Adam Coleman on Wednesday there was "never a good reason" for him to commit such an offence.
"If it's hot and you need to get Christmas presents, you make other arrangements," she said.
Coleman was arrested by police after going to the West Albury Australia Post outlet to collect a parcel.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Coleman and placed him on a 12-month community corrections order, with 90 hours of unpaid work.
Coleman, 37, of Cassia Street, had already pleaded guilty to a prior offence of driving while never licensed.
The court was told Coleman drove a white Mitsubishi Triton utility along Glendale Avenue, on to Rosedale Drive and then right on to Pemberton Street on December 23 just before 1.30pm.
He pulled into the Quickstop petrol station and parked out the front of the shop.
Coleman got out of the ute and went inside, where he collected a parcel from the shop's Australia Post outlet.
He returned to his ute and drove towards the exit.
But he then saw a marked NSW Highway Patrol vehicle, so Coleman reversed and parked the ute.
Police recognised Coleman and knew he did not have a driver's licence.
"The accused was immediately aggressive towards police and started filming on his mobile phone."
Checks revealed Coleman's licence had expired on May 26, 2016.
He had been convicted of driving while disqualified at the same court on March 21, 2022.
Ms McLaughlin imposed an additional 12-month licence disqualification.
