Richmond AFL recruit Kaelan Bradtke says he will be honoured to play for all Corowa-Rutherglen people this season.
Bradtke was signed by AFL club Richmond on Tuesday, but in a sad and potentially one-off situation, home club Corowa-Rutherglen will go into recess after a player exodus.
"I'm just stoked to represent the Corowa-Rutherglen community, make everyone there proud," he suggested.
Bradtke's signing is, along with Wangaratta superstar Joe Richards joining Collingwood in last November's AFL Draft, the Ovens and Murray Football League's feelgood story of the summer.
Unfortunately, the Roos' exit from the competition for this year, with no guarantee whatsoever of returning, is the saddest.
"What's been a tumultuous time, this is a good news story to come out of the town and the footy club," last year's list manager Dave Melksham offered.
Melksham also coached Bradtke as a junior and the latter was quick to point out all those who had helped his development at the Roos.
"I've got to give Germo (former coach Peter German) massive thanks for everything he's done, but not only him, every other coach before that like Almo (former senior coach Marc Almond), my under 18 coach Brent Corcoran, Dave, all the people along the way," he enthused.
Interestingly, Bradtke didn't take the general path to the AFL through the junior representative system.
"I was never lucky enough to make the Bushies (Murray Bushrangers) team," he said.
"I tried out in my bottom-age year (2018), but didn't make the cut and my top-age year (2019) I didn't even get asked to try out.
"At 18, I probably wasn't thinking about footy, I was happy to hang out with my mates, playing footy with them."
Melksham says all his junior coaches were aware of his prodigious talent.
"He was a pretty laidback sort of kid, but he always had a lot of potential, if he got it all together one day he could be a really good footballer," he suggested.
"He was always quick, could take a mark and kick a goal."
Bradtke's AFL stint continues not just a proud tradition for the O and M, but also Albury's Xavier High School.
He graduated in 2019 and will join Paddy Parnell (Adelaide) and Dan Turner (Melbourne), who were the year below, at the elite level in 2023.
"It's awesome, it's good to see kids who have gone through the school get an opportunity to test themselves in an elite pathway," Xavier's PDHPE coordinator Mark Sanson said.
Xavier won three NSW championships last year.
