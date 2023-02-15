Richmond's latest signing has dropped a bombshell, declaring he was on the verge of quitting footy for cricket less than 18 months ago.
Corowa-Rutherglen's Kaelan Bradtke won the final spot on Richmond's AFL list on Tuesday as a rookie.
Bradtke was invited to train with the Tigers during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), from December 5.
Quite remarkably, it was the 21-year-old's first full pre-season after previously combining football for the Roos in the Ovens and Murray with his Cricket Albury-Wodonga commitments at Corowa.
"I was almost going to give up footy and play cricket in the end," he revealed, following the COVID-disrupted 2021 football season.
"I was going to go down to Melbourne and hopefully play Premier Cricket, my uncle (Rod Lane) played at Carlton and I enjoyed cricket a little bit more at that stage."
Former AFL assistant Peter German had just finished his first year - only 13 games due to COVID - at the Roos and he quickly saw the potential in the 196cm forward.
By early 2022, he declared Bradtke was in the top five athletes he had ever coached.
"Germo said to me, 'I know you're laidback, you don't take many things seriously, but I want you to take things seriously at footy, I don't care about what you do outside of if, while you're here, knuckle down and give it everything you've got because I can see your footy going a long way'," Bradtke explained.
Incredibly, he now's at one of the AFL's biggest clubs, just six months after his last game with the Roos.
