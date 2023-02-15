A new search in what is hoped might be the final chapter in the 48-year-old search for missing boy Terry Floyd is planned for upcoming months.
A Victorian government spokeswoman said funding had been approved for a continuation of the search conducted by Terry's brother, Daryl Floyd.
"We support Mr Floyd's dedication and tireless efforts to search for his missing brother, as well as those of the many Victorians assisting him," the spokeswoman said.
The government has provided up to $145,000 to Mr Floyd, including a final $35,000 this month to help complete the search.
Search Dogs Sydney said it had been involved with searching a disused gold mine site for the 12-year-old boy who disappeared from the Avoca area of Victoria on June 28, 1975.
The ongoing search became one of the nation's most puzzling missing person cases.
A spokesman for the organisation, Chris Darcy, told The Border Mail parts of the mine had recently been cleared.
"We did a search last year early last year and we have cleared some more of the area around Australia Day in preparation for the search to continue," Mr Darcy said.
Mr Darcy said the search had been hampered by access issues to the mine.
"I believe that Daryl (Floyd) believes that this will hopefully be the final search to locate his missing brother," he said.
"As soon as it can be logistically organised, it will occur." Rutherglen man Daryl Floyd has devoted his life to searching for his brother who has been featured in several television documentaries.
