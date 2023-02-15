The Border Mail
New phase in Terry Floyd search to open more mine sections

TH
By Ted Howes
February 16 2023 - 4:00am
Dogs will be used in further searches for Terry Floyd who vanished in 1975. Picture by Darren Howe

Search dogs will be used in the next fortnight in what is hoped might be the final chapter in the 48-year-old search for missing boy Terry Floyd.

Ted Howes

