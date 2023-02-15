Senior Constable Matthew Shaw said he was "just doing his job" when he was shot at by the now infamous Stocco offenders in 2015.
The officer was awarded the Commissioner's Commendation for Courage at a ceremony yesterday.
"For me at the time I was trying to apprehend two offenders that were well known for various offences," Senior Constable Shaw said.
"It's just nice to have that recognition - I don't think at times we get that recognition for these sorts of events where it's life threatening."
Senior Constable Shaw said he was working a regular shift as a highway patrol officer on October 16, 2015, when he was notified father and son Gino, 58, and Mark, 36, Stocco had fired shots at a colleague in Albury and the Stoccos were travelling towards Wagga.
He engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle, before reversing when the offenders opened fire. He continued to pursue the pair for another 40 minutes.
The Stoccos were apprehended almost two weeks later.
"Like so many jobs we do, you're sort of relying on your training, you're not thinking too much about what could go wrong," Senior Constable Shaw said.
"At the time, I was trying to apprehend two offenders that were well known for the various offences. Not only that but they were prepared to shoot at a colleague and myself - what could that mean for somebody else?"
Numerous other Riverina police officers were also awarded for their service in the force, some for more than three decades. Sergeant Nigel Turney received several awards, including a Certificate of Merit, in particular for inspiring others.
Sergeant Turney has worked with licensed venues to help prevent crime for more than a decade.
He was instrumental in implementing the Ask for Angela initiative in Wagga - a safety program targeting violence towards women.
"I'm a big believer of prevention is better than a cure - trying to find a Band-aid solution with knee-jerk reactions is not really the way to go," he said.
"You want to resolve the problem before it happens."
Ask for Angela encourages women who feel unsafe with a man in a pub, restaurant or other venue to notify a staff member by asking for 'Angela'.
In his opening address, Riverina Police District commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet said it was the first police award ceremony for the district in more than two years.
"Officers do their duty not for medals or awards or self-satisfaction, it's done to protect and serve the community," he said.
"That's why days like today are essential to ensure officers are recognised publicly for the outstanding work that they do."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
