Cashless gambling: house always wins in the end, says Wodonga gambler

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
February 19 2023 - 3:30am
'For me, it's one pedal stroke at a time," says 56-year-old Peter, who has shared his experiences with problem gambling. Picture by Ash Smith

It started with a few drinks and $10 in the pokies on jaunts to Albury with his mates.

