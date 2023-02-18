If there's anyone in a position to comment about the life of a tree, it's Kevin Williams.
The Barnawartha man cuts wood through the week and does it for sport on the weekend with an axe.
Mr Williams, a qualified tree surgeon, who lectured in the subject in Queensland for a decade, previously owned one of Australia's biggest land clearing companies and had a project to free up space on the Lincoln Causeway for the rail line bypass of the Wodonga CBD to be built.
His contract allowed him to keep the timber and a huge log sat on his property for more than 10 years until one Sunday morning when he began milling it to make red gum slabs that he sells to customers to be made into boardroom tables and counter tops.
Much to his surprise, Mr Williams discovered a piece of wire tied around a sapling, which at the time was 100 millimetres in diameter.
He suggested the wire had been strung to another tree nearby after he found a third remnant in a second slab of the original.
The wire had rusted off as the tree grew and reached a diameter of 1.3 metres when Mr Williams felled it.
"I've got a whole new respect for how trees grow. Rule of thumb, a metre in diameter is every 100 years," he said.
"It's 199 years since Hume and Hovell came through (in 1824), so who was here with wire before Hume and Hovell?"
Mr Williams' theory is Charles Huon, one of the first white men to take up land on the Murray River in 1836, placed the wire there when he set up to camp while looking for a house site.
Huon formed the Wodonga pastoral run with his brother, Paul.
"From what I can gather, this is no further than probably 400 metres from where Huon built his first house on the causeway, but that's 1836, only 180 or so years ago," he said.
"That tree has to be the first contact with white man in the North East. If not the first, one of the first, because you can't lie about that bit of wire in the middle of the tree.
"The best a tree can grow is two rings a year on perfect going every year. Take out fires and floods, where it wouldn't have done two rings a year.
"There was 320 rings on this tree when I cut it down, which makes it 160 years old if it was perfect every year, which it wouldn't have been, so it has to be around 1836 with Huon.
"He turned that house he first built into a pub and then the pub burnt down around 1882."
Albury and District Historical Society president Geoff Romero agreed the tree recovered by Mr Williams matched up with early white settlement of the region.
"It's possibly even to when the Huons (Charles and Paul) and Robert Brown first started to settle the area," he said.
Mr Williams would like to see Wodonga Council keep the slab of timber to ensure it can be displayed in a public place.
"The council should take that and get it made as a boardroom table or a table in the council offices, because that's likely the first white man ever in Wodonga," he added.
"It's a shame to see it go to someone and be hidden away forever. It needs to be a table everyone can sit around, because polished up, it would look amazing."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
