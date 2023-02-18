The Border's cancer revolution is not finished yet

This month is the 25th anniversary of the establishment of a specialist cancer service in Albury-Wodonga. In that time, it has grown to have a reputation as one of the leading services in regional Australia and has started to match metropolitan services in cancer survival rates.
Like many things, sometimes the hardest step is the first one. In this case, it was someone deciding to give it a go in regional Australia at a time where there were only a few cancer specialists outside capital cities.
Prior to February 1998, service was provided by visiting specialists from the Royal Melbourne Hospital who flew in once a fortnight to conduct a clinic and oversee treatments prescribed by the late Dr Tim Landy and Dr Ian Beinart. They were supported by some hard working and skilled chemotherapy nurses. All patients needed to go to Melbourne for radiotherapy.
Many decided not to have radiotherapy as it was all too difficult. Some women chose to have a mastectomy rather than breast conservation and leave their family to live in Melbourne for a six-week course of radiotherapy.
Other patients with painful bone metastases would choose to have morphine rather than a course of radiotherapy. The scope of chemotherapy was limited and complex chemotherapy also needed to be delivered in the city.
With the advent of cancer specialists living in Albury-Wodonga, the number of patients able to be treated locally increased rapidly from 200 in 1997 to more than 1200 in 2022. The number of patients treated in the oncology day ward has increased more than 10-fold in the same period of time.
Thanks to the advocacy and investment by the late Max Beck, radiotherapy services were established at Murray Valley Private Hospital in 1999, enabling patients to receive radiotherapy locally.
The radiotherapy service then relocated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre when it opened, and now uses state of the art equipment equivalent to anywhere in the world.
The establishment of the AWRCC fast-tracked the development of services in Albury-Wodonga. It houses a spacious day ward and inpatient ward, outpatient clinics, clinical trials unit , and a cancer support team and wellness centre thanks to a number of funders including between state governments, McGrath Foundation, Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia, Cancer Councils, Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust, Genesis Healthcare, Albury Wodonga Health, and Ramsay Health.
The number of support services available could only be dreamed about in 1998, enabling more patients to be treated and improved quality of supportive care. The idea has always been that despite the various service partners and funding mechanisms, good patient care would be at the forefront - regardless of postcode or insurance status.
The complexity of treatments has grown enormously in the last 25 years, and with better treatments and management of side effects many older Australians have options for treatment. In 1998, treatment was focused on a few available chemotherapy treatments but now immunotherapy and targeted therapies are available, driven by improved knowledge of cancer.
The introduction of these new treatments has been led by the award winning Border Medical Oncology Research Unit, which grew from one part-time research nurse in 1998 to a team of more than 20 research staff today. The unit conducts a large number of clinical trials across many cancers and also administers important research into how to provide better cancer services. The unit is plugged into state, national and international initiatives bringing the world's best advances in cancer to the region.
Has this worked? Over the 25 years, we have seen dramatic improvements in cancer survival in the region and the ridging of the gap between regional and metro. Overall, regional Australia has about 4 per cent difference in surviving a cancer for five years compared to someone residing in metropolitan areas. In our region, survival rates now match those of metro areas.
The most robust information we have goes back to 2004, when just only half patients in the region diagnosed with cancer survived five years.
The most recent data we have shows this has increased steadily to 70 per cent, the same it would be in central and western Melbourne (and just lagging behind some of the wealthier areas on the city). These are not just numbers, they are real people and translate into many hundreds of extra people alive today, many thousands less grieving friends and family that there would have been with survival rates had stayed the same as 1998.
The effort doesn't stop here. We haven't always been able to meet everyone's needs and the teams working in our cancer service work hard to continually improve. Driven by science, we can expect to see further improvement in treatments.
With an excellent track record to build on, we have the ability to attract more funding we hope to further improve access to treatment and supportive care.
Further improvements in care are, to a large degree, constrained by lack of capacity in the main hospital. We need a new hospital to expand services and attract more surgeons and other specialists to the region. The AWRCC and the cancer services it provides is a good example of what can be delivered with appropriate investment by government and partnerships across providers and borders. We urgently need similar investment for the non-cancer sector for new infrastructure and training and research programs. We can imagine the time when our region has some of the best healthcare outcomes in Australia and we are seen as a regional leader for health delivery.
