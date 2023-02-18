The Border's cancer revolution is not finished yet

Further improvements in care are, to a large degree, constrained by lack of capacity in the main hospital. We need a new hospital to expand services and attract more surgeons and other specialists to the region. The AWRCC and the cancer services it provides is a good example of what can be delivered with appropriate investment by government and partnerships across providers and borders. We urgently need similar investment for the non-cancer sector for new infrastructure and training and research programs. We can imagine the time when our region has some of the best healthcare outcomes in Australia and we are seen as a regional leader for health delivery.