Club rivalries have been put to one side as the Border Bullets chase a finals day spot in Sydney.
Players from both sides of Sunday's fiery T20 final between St Patrick's and Tallangatta came together for Bullets training at the regional hub in Wodonga.
It was on for young and old at Billson Park, with Bushies wicketkeeper John Oswell giving the dangerous Tendai Chisoro a huge send-off when he was dismissed.
But the pair were laughing and joking on Wednesday night with the Bullets preparing for next weekend's double-header against Wagga and the ACT in Griffith.
"It's pretty exciting, especially after Sunday's game," Bullets coach Trent Ball said.
"There was a lot of feeling in that but that's what rep cricket is all about.
"Tendai and Oswell were locked head-to-head on Sunday but now they're training together and taking the mickey out of each other about it.
"We spoke about it (the final) at the start of the session but to the boys' credit, they got on with it straight away.
"That says a lot about them.
"You have a lot of people who have a thin skin but I was keen to see how a few of the guys who played in Sunday's game, how their attitude was towards each other and it was spot-on.
"Every time I've been part of rep cricket, it has been like that."
ALSO IN SPORT:
The inclusion of North Albury coach and gun bat Matt Condon has given Ball and captain Liam Scammell a major boost ahead of the trip north next weekend.
Condon is set to make his Bullets debut in Griffith and the former ACT captain was working closely with the other batters at training.
"It's unreal to have 'Condo' available," Ball said.
"He's the ultimate player for a T20, especially at a higher level because he's played that before.
"You don't normally get both aggression and class in one player but he's got both, which is very rare.
"We're lucky we've got two or three like that in that top order but he could be the most important player in our team.
"I wasn't sure if he'd be available or not because it's so late in the season but we've got four players from (ladder leaders and reigning premiers) North Albury and they're all keen.
"It's good to have them on board, that's for sure.
"I'm confident, it's just a matter of getting it done."
SQUAD: Liam Scammell (captain), Tendai Chisoro, Matt Crawshaw, Luke Evans, Max Heriot (St Patrick's), Matt Condon, Brendan Simmons, Ben Fulford, Callum Langlands (North Albury), Chris Galvin, Ryan Brown, Dave Tassell (Lavington), John Oswell, Sam Stephens, Matthew Oswell (Tallangatta), Jarryd Hatton, Luke Backhouse (Corowa), Nick Green (Belvoir), Miles Hemann-Petersen (East Albury), BJ Garvey (Wodonga), Eben Botha (New City).
