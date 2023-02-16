The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

St Patricks's and Tallangatta players join forces for Border Bullets after controversial T20 grand final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage spinner Max Heriot has been training with the league's best. Picture by James Wiltshire

Club rivalries have been put to one side as the Border Bullets chase a finals day spot in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.