Former Corowa-Rutherglen coach Marc Almond has urged the Ovens and Murray to keep the door open for a Roos return in 2024.
The club is set to withdraw its football teams and A-grade and B-grade netball sides from the 2023 season, pending an historic member's vote on February 27, following a mass exodus of players and extensive flood damage at John Foord Oval.
Almond, now in charge of Wodonga Raiders, admitted this sort of pinch point was always likely to happen but still believes the O and M would be stronger with Corowa-Rutherglen back on its fixture next year.
"There's talk of them chasing another team and they may do that, I'm not sure, but they definitely need Corowa," Almond said.
"It's not just because I've got relationships there - I played against Corowa when I was at Yarrawonga and Lavington and it's a great community, a great club and a great place to play footy.
"Historically, if you look at the players that have come out of Corowa, they've produced some unbelievable talent over the years.
"We've just seen Kaelan Bradtke get picked up by Richmond but it's a real sad turn of events that was always coming.
"Unfortunately, it all broke as a perfect storm."
The Roos have made it clear they're looking to reset, rather than go into recess, but the future remains uncertain for the club, its community and the league.
"I'm probably a little bit closer than most, having been there for a number of years," Almond said.
"I've still got really close relationships with people at Corowa-Rutherglen Football Club.
"My brother still lives in the town, he's got a business, so I speak to people who are heavily involved quite regularly.
"It's just sad but it's always on a knife's edge.
"It was like that when I was there, it was like that before I got there and it was like that after I left.
"I think everyone could see this happening but football's hard to make change, particularly in small communities, where it's been the lifeblood and where everyone goes on the weekend for so many years.
"But the reality is that it's a numbers game and there's not as many people playing sport any more, let alone playing football.
"That Corowa Cluster report was done several years ago and there were no real changes within the area.
"We forget, too, the Corowa Cluster is made up of Wahgunyah, Rutherglen, CDHBU, Billabong Crows and Corowa but Howlong's not even in that report and Howlong's closer than what Billabong Crows is.
"So they've got six teams within a stone's throw of each other and they just don't have the players to fill those jumper spots.
"One of the clubs was going to give and, unfortunately, it was Corowa."
Raiders, who finished second-bottom in 2022, are bidding to improve in Almond's second year at the helm.
"Pre-season numbers have been OK," he said.
"It's a work in progress but we're in a lot better position than we were this time last year.
"The level of training is a lot sharper and we're working at a level that we should be at Ovens and Murray standard.
"The young guys know what to expect; they've come back stronger and fitter."
