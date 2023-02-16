A magistrate has ordered a report to see if there are sentencing options other than full-time jail for a violent young Wodonga woman.
Sarah Bryan had walked up to another woman and slapped her to the side of the head.
She didn't stop there, Albury Local Court has heard, for as the victim tried to walk away Bryan attacked the woman again, striking her with repeated punches.
On reading the police facts of the case, magistrate Sally McLaughlin quickly decided she was "ordering a report".
The attack in Dean Street on November 19 came just days after the first anniversary of Bryan's conviction in the same court on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She was also placed on a 12-month community corrections order.
That involved Bryan, now 21, emptying a drink over her victim and then throwing the glass at the back of the victim's head, leaving her with a bleeding wound.
Bryan had initially denied the police allegation, but changed her mind when shown footage of the incident at Albury's Public House bar in Dean Street on July 17, 2021.
The conviction was imposed by magistrate Miranda Moody, who described Bryan's behaviour as "disgraceful" and a "dangerous way to behave".
Bryan, of Poplar Street, pleaded guilty this week to common assault and will be sentenced on March 29.
Bryan and the victim had known each other for about 18 months, in relation to "an old partner" the victim had several years before.
This previous relationship had caused "animosity" from Bryan towards the victim.
Police said Bryan was standing outside the Sweethearts Pizza restaurant in Dean Street about 2.30am when the victim, with a friend, was seen walking towards them.
"The accused then approached the (victim) and with her left hand, slapped her across the forehead."
The victim raised her arms to try protect herself and walked off.
But Bryan began punching the woman - to the left side of the head, to the back of the head and then finally, to her face.
