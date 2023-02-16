Set your musical sights on quality instruments and the right kind of help Advertising Feature

Not only does a quality music tutor hold you accountable, they can advise with instrument choice. Picture Shutterstock

Whether playing for fun or more seriously, learning to play music with a quality instrument and tutor is one of the best ways you can invest in your musical future.

A music tutor is equipped with the basics to establish good technique right from the start.

They can help with development and expertise, and can accelerate your learning process to save you struggling on your own.

Learning from a professional is both a personalised and bespoke experience. They often have valuable connections and good advice for instrument choice.

Both Aaron Moffatt and his father Tom attend regular guitar lessons with the same tutor.

Aaron, who has been playing the guitar for five years, started out with a low budget acoustic guitar.

Within a year, he'd invested in a quality mid-range acoustic as well as a new electric guitar which he said has helped improve sound quality and is "so much nicer to play".

"The first thing my tutor said when I turned up at class with my new guitar is "first, you'll need to change those strings" and what a huge difference that made.

"I've been using that brand of strings ever since. It goes to show that quality is important in even the smallest things when it comes to your instrument," Aaron said.

Investing in a quality instrument and tutor gives the learner drive and motivation to keep going.

"There is a level of expectation you put on yourself," Aaron said.

"My tutor puts a lot of investment into my playing. He goes above and beyond and so I feel I should too."

The music studio Aaron and Tom visit has a professional sound room and equipment they can access.

There is also the option of teaming up with other student musicians or even creating a band.

Finally, quality tutoring can keep the learner accountable.

"It's easy to slack off your music practice, but if you know you have a lesson coming up, you are more motivated to play."

Aaron's advice is to do your homework and research music tutors in your area.