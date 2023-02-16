Norm Crisp knows the newsagency game like the back of his hand.
In fact, it's all he's ever known.
By Sunday, Mr Crisp will have reached 55 years behind the counter at Tallangatta's Crisps Newsagency.
He started on February 19 in 1968 when his family moved from Melbourne to take over the paper shop.
"They didn't use the expression back in those days, but it was a tree change for the old man," Mr Crisp said.
"He was a toolmaker by trade, and after 20 years, he did a business management course and started looking around.
"The family took over in 1968 and I took over from the family in 1977.
"Before that I'd done the usual grocery delivery and paper delivery jobs down in Melbourne."
Mr Crisp continued it on as a family business, with his wife, Jenni, in the store with him for more than 30 years.
"When we got married in 1974, Jenni's mother said to her she didn't mind babysitting the grandchildren, but she wouldn't do it for her to go to work. We made a policy she wouldn't work in the shop unless someone could be home for our kids when they got home from school," he said.
"Computers coming in really changed things back in the 1990s. The hardest part was trying to keep up with the change and look for new avenues of income.
"In some ways, it was the convenience of the job. Meeting and talking with people all the time kept you going and helping people out was a big thing too."
A cancer diagnosis and heart attack in recent years prompted Mr Crisp to put the store on the market, but he hasn't had any takers.
The 72-year-old said he had "a matter of months" of work left in him.
"It's getting to the stage where we might have to close down or see if there's a broker who wants to try and sell it for me," Mr Crisp said.
"My abilities these days are very limited. I tire quite easily and the wife is doing a marvellous job keeping the place going.
"Jenni and I are past the stage of looking for new ideas. We want to be ourselves and learn how to talk to each other, but the business rather dominates conversation."
Mr Crisp said a highlight was when he and his wife were crowned Towong Shire Citizens of the Year in 2005.
It was the first time a husband and wife had been presented the award.
He also managed to sell a division one lotto winner in 1976, worth $145,000.
"Going back about 10 years, I said it would be lovely to get up in the morning and say to the wife 'what are we going to do today? Gardening, bowling or doctor's appointments?' At the moment, doctor's appointments are winning hands down," Mr Crisp said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
