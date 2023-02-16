The quiet heart of central Wodonga is to become a hive of activity on Fridays, with an offering of live music, signature cocktails and twilight markets launched to activate the city centre.
From 6pm to 9pm on February 17, businesses in Junction Square will reopen for evening trading as part of the inaugural Fridays in the Square, with special menus from participating traders including Andiamo Street Food, The Goods Shed, Topolino and Piccolo Pod.
Shane Way from Piccolo Pod said liquor licensing common areas of the junction would catch the eye of locals and revellers passing by.
"Being so central and open, it is good for the city. As people drive past they will say, 'Oh, wow, what is happening? Let's go have a look'," Mr Way said.
"It is such a beautiful spot for central Wodonga, so we're trying to bring it to life."
A DJ and live acoustic duo Lion Bear will fill the junction with sound as visitors peruse the Self Made Markets stalls, hopefully with a drink and snack in hand.
Businesses best known for morning trade will present pop-up cocktail menus or evening fare with bars such as The Goods Shed looking forward to the bolstered foot traffic.
Mr Way said Piccolo Pod had trialled its own pop up evenings in early December and on New Year's Eve to great success.
He said Junction Square businesses had been contacted by Wodonga Council following the North East Food and Wine Festival in October, with the council keen to capture the same demographic for a monthly event.
"The feedback from that was that it needed to happen more often. That was massive, there were thousands of people down here," Mr Way said.
Aimed at establishing a night-time economy in the city, events team leader Paige Dalley said Wodonga Council hoped to grow audience and business participation for Fridays in the Square ahead of the second instalment in March.
"By providing free entertainment and harnessing the talents of our renowned hospitality sector we hope to encourage people to visit the city centre in the evenings and grow our local economy," Mrs Dalley said.
