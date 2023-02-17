The recent sale of the Murray Valley Private Hospital will end a chapter of 25 years of specialist care at the Wodonga facility.
After the closure of Clyde Cameron College in 1996, the late Max Beck, a Border investor, purchased the building on Noordsvan Drive and transformed it into Murray Valley Private Hospital and Cancer Treatment Centre, opened in 1999.
Mr Beck, who oversaw its official launch by federal health minister Dr Michael Wooldridge, a crowning moment that saw it become Australia's first rural cancer treatment centre in consultation with the East Melbourne Radiation Oncology Centre.
The $20 million project, which included $10 million worth of radiation equipment, had been prompted by Mr Beck's mother Gwen dying from cancer at Geelong.
"I think having a centre of this nature here makes people more aware of how early detection of cancer is important," Mr Beck told The Border Mail at the opening in 1999.
"Farmers now don't have to leave their farms for weeks to have treatment in Melbourne - they can come here and return home at night."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Beck died in 2011 after a battle of his own with the disease.
In January 2005, Murray Valley Private Hospital in Wodonga was sold to Ramsay Health Care, which had already operated the Albury-Wodonga Private Hospital, for $1.9 million.
Ramsay Health Care continued to run the 32-bed cancer specialist hospital with its 65 to 70 staff offered jobs on similar terms.
East Melbourne Radiation Oncology sold for an undisclosed sum.
In 2012, plans to convert Murray Valley Private Hospital into a rehabilitation facility gained momentum with the introduction of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre approaching.
When the centre opened in 2016, Murray Valley's cancer-related services, Border Medical Oncology and Murray Valley Radiation Oncology Centre, moved to Albury.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.