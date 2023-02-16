The Border Mail
Thunderstorms forecast to break wave of heat on the Border: Bureau of Meteorology

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:30pm
Swimmers take a float down the Murray River to cool off from a mid-30 degree day. The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures on the Border this week are 10-12 degrees higher than average. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Riverina and North East will be spared the worst of an extreme heat wave bearing down on central Victoria, with weekend thunderstorms forecast to relieve days of above-average temperatures.

