Thunderstorms forecast to break wave of heat on the Border: Bureau of Meteorology

Riverina and North East will be spared the worst of an extreme heat wave bearing down on central Victoria, with weekend thunderstorms forecast to relieve days of above-average temperatures.
A spokesperson for the Bureau of Meteorology said the low intensity heatwave temperatures on the Border were 10-12 degrees higher than average.
"There are some low intensity heatwave conditions for the North East, many parts of Victoria and up into the Riverina," the spokesperson said.
"We see those temperatures peaking for the Riverina and parts of Victoria on Friday but otherwise it will still be remaining quite hot into the start of next week.
"These are quite high temperatures and above average temperatures that we are seeing and expecting over the coming days."
Transport services between Albury and Melbourne have been disrupted by slower safety timetables, with V/Line advising passengers to allow for extra travel time until heatwaves pass.
Extreme heat timetables are confirmed and implemented by V/Line each day. However, with temperatures forecast to stay above 36 degrees on several disrupted lines including Seymour and Shepparton, V/Line said the emergency timetables could stay in place into the weekend.
Yarrawonga Night Markets took to social media on Thursday to cancel its event tonight at the Yarrawonga Foreshore due to "extreme heat".
Organiser Scott Davison said it was the second consecutive night market scrapped due to poor weather, which was disruptive to visitors, stallholders and organisers.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Council, which has been planning the launch of Fridays in the Square tonight also, said the evening event would to go ahead despite weather warnings.
"Some of the dining experiences will take place indoors and Lion Bear will perform on the former railway platform where visitors will be able to enjoy the music in the shade," event lead Paige Dalley said.
The Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said relief-bringing thunderstorms could be expected as early as Saturday, but that forecasting would be more accurate after Friday.
"There is a bit of uncertainty around the timing because that will be in regards to the trough or the frontal system moving over the state," the spokesperson said.
"We do have the chance of thunderstorms on Saturday."
