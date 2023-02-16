Charlie Hamilton has vowed to take his game to another level this year in a bid to drive Howlong deep into finals.
The bitter disappointment of crashing out at the hands of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla last season is fuelling Hamilton's desire and work ethic through a big pre-season.
A former Howlong junior, Hamilton spent 2021 in the Ovens and Murray with Wodonga Raiders but relished his homecoming last year as the Spiders not only broke back into the Hume League's top six but finished third.
That has now set the bar for the both the individual and the collective.
"We had a camp on the weekend and we did a bit of goal-setting," Hamilton explained.
"We thought last year was really good but this year we've got to build on it and we can't be happy with anything less.
"We've got to get even better.
"I'd like to play deep into finals.
"Making finals last year was unreal but getting done in the first final against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla nearly killed me.
"It was bloody shocking.
"I went away and had a good, hard look and I thought 'there's nothing stopping us from going deep into finals and actually putting the wind up a couple of these other sides.'"
Hamilton has made almost 150 appearances for the club, including 61 senior games since making his debut in 2017.
"Charlie's at that age now where we're hoping to get a fair bit out of him," co-coach Matt McDonald said.
"He's played enough footy now that we're going to call on him a bit, give him a lot more responsibility and he'll go through the midfield quite a bit.
"Charlie's got a tough edge to him.
"He's an inside sort of a mid but he can get it on the outside as well.
"I suppose we're looking for him to play some bigger minutes in there and lead the way, in and under.
"He's vocal at training, he's keen and he does the extras on the side so with that, hopefully he can go to a new level.
"That's what we've said to the guys; it's the ones we've got within the club who need to add that 10 percent which might take us that little bit higher.
"Charlie's someone who has responded to that."
McDonald's influence was already being felt long before he was appointed to co-coach with David Miles this year.
"It's been a really tough pre-season," Hamilton revealed.
"Macca's put the wind up us a bit - but it's been really good.
"It's a really young group but we've got a lot of buy-in to the game plan that Macca and Dave want to play.
"We're looking to be really fit and relentless against the tougher sides this year.
"There's a really good vibe around the club at the moment and everyone's pretty keen to get into the season."
Howlong's camp left no player in any doubt as to the shared vision for 2023.
"It was all about bringing the boys together," Hamilton said.
"We spoke a lot about how we want to be seen as a club and what our goals and values are, which was really beneficial, especially for the younger guys.
"They probably haven't been around that sort of thing through juniors, so showing them what a good base is and being able to build on it with fitness and game plans is so important."
After scratching the itch of testing himself at a higher level, Hamilton has realised there's no place like home.
"I really enjoyed being back at the club last year," he said.
"Raiders was really good but just being around all my mates and the country vibe is absolutely amazing.
"Dave and Macca were unreal as coaches last year, so beneficial for my footy.
"They just work well together; pretty much one's the good cop and one's the bad cop.
"Dave's the nicest person you've ever met in your life and then Macca's not afraid to tell you how it is, which I reckon is what you need.
"I feel like my footy last year progressed a fair bit in a leadership sense.
"I had a lot more responsibility, which I really liked, and I got a fair bit of midfield time but I'd like a lot more.
"I reckon my footy could jump a fair bit through just getting fit and getting stronger."
Howlong starts the season away to last season's minor premiers and beaten grand finalists Osborne on Saturday, April 15.
