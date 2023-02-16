The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Charlie Hamilton set for increased midfield role as Howlong chases Hume League success

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Hamilton will help set the tone in Howlong's midfield this year as co-coaches David Miles and Matt McDonald bid to lead the Spiders deep into finals. Pictures by James Wiltshire and Ash Smith

Charlie Hamilton has vowed to take his game to another level this year in a bid to drive Howlong deep into finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.