Twice with left foot, twice with her right, would-be nurse lost her cool over car

Barbara Hudson was upset her car had been blocked in.
She wanted to get going quickly as she needed to see her daughter, who suffered from mental health issues.
But the woman who owned the car that was in the way needed a few more minutes.
She ran a beauty salon, and she couldn't leave a client wearing a "chemical mask" unattended.
But that was too much for Hudson, a woman who Albury Local Court heard wanted to add a bachelor's degree in nursing to the diploma studies she was now undertaking.
It was submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that "caring" for others was in Hudson's nature.
But she didn't when the Mate Street, North Albury, salon owner went back into the private room to attend to her client, on December 20 about 4.10pm.
Instead, Hudson was intent on retaliation.
The 60-year-old Thurgoona resident began kicking the wall near the door - two strikes with her left foot and two with her right.
This left a hole, then she left the salon.
Hudson pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
On sentencing her to a five-month conditional release order, without conviction, Ms McLaughlin told Hudson "you clearly lost control of your emotions".
"You know you shouldn't have done this," she said.
The incident happened after Hudson finished working a shift in a nearby uniform shop.
On seeing she was blocked, she went into the salon and asked the victim "can you move your car?"
The victim explained why she couldn't then went into a room with her client.
Five minutes later, Hudson - who must pay $500 compensation - began kicking the wall.
