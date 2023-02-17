The home of a decorated North East harness racing breeder is expected to fetch close to $2 million after being placed on the market this week.
Ian Douglas, a long-time owner and breeder of pacers, is selling his 16-hectare holding, Springfield, on Eldorado Road at North Wangaratta, as he prepares to retire.
Mr Douglas has enjoyed success with horses that have competed at Interdominion carnivals in Australia and New Zealand.
Elders Real Estate Wangaratta has listed the block, straddled by Reedy Creek on its eastern boundary, for $1.9 million.
The property includes a renovated three-bedroom brick home, with a balcony overlooking the established garden.
Costs of power to the house are largely accounted for by 12 solar panels with around a five-kilowatt capacity.
A one-bedroom fully serviced apartment is separate to the home and can be used as an extra bedroom or leased.
The property also boasts a two-car garage, workshop and a four-bay carport with a large roof area to provide rain water catchment to three galvanised tanks.
Also featured on the lot is machinery, hay storages and equine yards, a veterinary crush, plus an updated three-box stable complex.
The farm is divided into nine paddocks with horse-safe electrified boundary fencing and a central access laneway.
There is another concrete tank that supplies water to the home, garden and stock, as well as an equipped bore with a two-megalitre stock and domestic water entitlement.
"It is the quality of this property and the family home and farm improvements that make a real impression," selling agent Michael Everard said.
"For the purchaser, effectively everything has been designed and completed to an outstanding level of quality.
"The location is also important with the frontage to the main bitumen Eldorado Road and adjoining are a number of other quality farm holdings.
"It takes only 12 minutes to complete the eight-kilometre journey into central Wangaratta and all its services and facilities.
"At the asking price of $1.9 million, everything is in place with no need for the buyer to face any further capital investment.
"An inspection will quickly show that Springfield offers an ideal family lifestyle on a property that presents unlimited uses and enjoyable family living in a great district and rural location."
Mr Everard said the property could be adapted to cater for cattle if the buyer sought a different option.
Meanwhile, seven homes across Wodonga, Albury and Table Top will go to auction on Saturday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
