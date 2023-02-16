The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council depot to become filled with homes in NSW deal

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Homes Minister Anthony Roberts with Albury mayor Kylie King in front of the heritage-listed pump station which forms part of the Wodonga Place council depot which is earmarked for relocation. Picture by Mark Jesser

A NSW government minister predicts "hundreds" of residences will be built on central Albury land now home to a council depot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.