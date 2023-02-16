A NSW government minister predicts "hundreds" of residences will be built on central Albury land now home to a council depot.
Homes Minister Anthony Roberts was speaking just before signing an agreement with the Albury Council to explore the development of the block bordered by the sportsground to the west and the Gardens Medical Group building to the north.
He said moving the depot would "enable the building of hundreds of new homes" and mean "opening up the CBD to the (Murray) river frontage".
Shifting the depot has long been an ambition of Albury Council with a site near the Waterworks Road in East Albury having been flagged as a potential location.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The memorandum of understanding inked on Thursday involves Crown Lands and the Land and Housing Corporation combining with council to find a new depot site and drawing up plans for the 1.8 hectares now used by city works crews.
The corporation's southern executive director Peter Brackenreg anticipated a new depot site would be decided by mid-2023 with draft designs for the CBD block done by the end of the year.
He said it was likely to be two-and-half years before construction began.
Private and public housing has been mooted for the land bounded by Hume, Reserve and Smollett streets and Wodonga Place.
"It will be something that is very beautiful and adds to the value of the community," Mr Roberts said.
Albury mayor Kylie King said revamping the depot site had long been a talking point with residents and she was pleased change was coming.
"We're very much at the early stages but as we've had it explained it's the full size of a city CBD block, so your imagination can only just reach for the sky in terms of....the number of houses or apartments or units," she said.
The depot was earmarked for shops or accommodation in the 2007 Murray River Experience plan.
Its pump station, which is more than a century old, is listed as a heritage item under the council's 2010 local environment plan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.