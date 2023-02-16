IT was a case of swings and roundabouts for NSW government ministers in Albury on Thursday.
Planning Minister Anthony Roberts joined Albury mayor Kylie King to open a new playground at Thurgoona, while Families and Communities Minister Natasha Maclaren-Jones announced a homelessness assistance program would be extended.
The $1.4 million play area, featuring a skate bowl and pump track along with swings and rope course backs onto Thurgoona Public School in Ernest Grant Park.
Just over an hour after Mr Roberts tested out a slide and spinner, he joined Ms Maclaren-Jones at the Albury Council CBD depot.
It was there Ms Maclaren-Jones revealed the Together Home program would be continued after having started during the COVID outbreak.
It targets the most at-risk homeless, with a stress on Indigenous citizens.
There have been 11 people assisted in Albury and 26 across the Riverina from Young to Griffith.
Homes Out West chief executive Gayle Clarke, who oversees the Albury program, said one young person assisted had been roofless for 18 months.
"They are now working full-time in the community, the program has changed their life," Mrs Clarke said.
Argyle Housing chief executive Carolyn Doherty, whose not-for-profit manages the program in the Murrumbidgee area, said it also allowed mental health and drug and alcohol abuse to be tackled.
She said one person successfully assisted by her organisation had been homeless for 30 years.
