A West Albury teenager was "in a time of crisis" when he stole prescription medication and was illegally found in possession of other tablets.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen has told Albury Local Court that Bailey Robert Walker was doing much better now on his path to rehabilitation.
She said it was conceded that Walker was on a court order at the time of committing the offences six months ago.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Walker, 19, of Banksia Street, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to charges of goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, possess or attempt to possess a prescribed restricted substance and larceny.
The court heard this week how police attended a property in Endeavour Place, North Albury, on August 20 at 10.15am in response to a domestic violence incident.
While at the property they arrested Walker, who they intended taking to the Albury police station.
Walker had also taken a handful of tablets from a kitchen bench inside the house and put these down the front of his pants.
Police then stopped the caged truck they were using to transport Walker, pulling over by the side of the road.
He was asked if he had any prescribed drugs, so he reached into his underwear and grabbed a small resealable plastic bag containing diazepam tablets.
Police went on to seize small quantities of various prescription medications, including some he said were given to him by "some bloke. I don't know what they are."
He admitted to stealing the tablets from the kitchen.
Walker was convicted and fined $480.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.