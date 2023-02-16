The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

West Albury 19-year-old convicted and fined over theft and possession of tablets

By Albury Court
February 17 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Robert Walker

A West Albury teenager was "in a time of crisis" when he stole prescription medication and was illegally found in possession of other tablets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.